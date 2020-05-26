Anyone who’s seen Normal People has immediately fallen in love with Connell Waldron‘s silver chain. (It’s a fact. The 160k+ people following that silver chain dedication Instagram page will agree.)

Well, now you have the chance to own that fine piece of jewellery draped around Connell’s neck – Paul Mescal is giving away his very own chain for the sake of charity.

The funds raised in the raffle will go straight to Pieta House, an Irish charity specialising in the prevention of suicide and self-harm.

Mescal, whose character struggled with depression, spoke to Stylist about the importance of the fundraiser. “A massive percentage of people will experience something that Connell and Marianne are experiencing in regards to their mental health.”

In the wake of COVID-19’s devastation, Pieta, a charity that relies on the public for 80% of its funding, has been left in need of donations.

“I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland,” Mescal spoke of the initiative. “Episode 10 of Normal People touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations.”

At time of writing, 972 donations (equating to €14,230) have already been pledged. We love to see it.

Raffle tickets are able to be purchased now until June 8th. The winner will then be drawn out at 3PM (Irish standard time) via Pieta’s Facebook page, and notified via email. Head on over to the official raffle page, with donations starting from €10.