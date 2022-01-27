Mercury Retrograde finally fucks off this week (thank GOD) and a new moon brings fresh energy for all. Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

Oh BTW, wondering why we’ve dropped horoscopes on a stray Thursday rather than Sunday? Welp, because that iconic Grace Tame moment created a shift in the cosmos and we just wanted to jump on it. Incredible scenes that deserve to be meme’d.

ARIES

The new moon on February 1 will be like New Years Eve 2.0 for you as it’ll allow you to set fresh goals for the new year. Because of its interaction with Saturn, you’ll feel a surge of motivation that’ll help you tap into your ambitious nature and power through with your goals.

TAURUS

Next week is all about reflection, especially with Mercury going direct on February 3. The only way for us to move forward is by looking back and seeing where we’ve been through and how it’s impacted us. When you’re done reflecting, set some goals for the next few months. Either write them down or create a vision board to help manifest them.

GEMINI

On February 3, Mercury Retrograde finally comes to an end (praise the lord!), plus the new moon rises, so it’s time to put those plans you’ve been holding off into action. Whether it be starting a new regime, kickstarting a passion project, ejecting a toxic person from your life, or applying for a new job. Whatever your desires may be, this is the week to put them into action!

CANCER

There’s been some confusion in your love life lately but next week, as hazy Mercury Retrograde ends and a new moon hits, you’ll have the chance to regain some clarity. Once Merc Retro is over on February 3, have some important conversations with your lover or potential lover and sort out whatever needs sorting out. If neither of these apply to you, that means this conversation needs to be had with yours truly.

LEO

If you’ve been feeling frazzled lately, then rest assured, because order is about to be restored next week as Mercury Retrograde ends, allowing you to finally make some sense of things and get your house in order. Romantic and business relationships will also be on the up from here on out.

VIRGO

Your year is off to a stellar start, particularly in your favourite realm: routine. You’ve been perfecting your daily regimes and setting those goals, but as any good Virgo knows, your job is never quite complete. You’ll realise that next week when a new moon hits on February 1, inspiring you to be a tad adventurous and try something new. Fuck it, why not!

LIBRA

Not gonna lie, it’s been a bit of a shitshow lately! But never fear, because not only is Mercury Retrograde ending next week, but the new moon on February 1 is also sending you a much-needed life raft. You’ll finally be able to cut through the confusion in your love and creative zone.

SCORPIO

Have you been feeling a little off lately, particularly in the way that you communicate with others? Well this can all be blamed on that dreaded Mercury Retrograde, but thankfully that ends next week. Plus, with the new moon hitting up your partnership zone, your people skills will be back on track.

SAGITTARIUS

The last month has been quite a jarring experience. You went from the fun times of the silly season to being snapped back into reality in a very harsh way (it didn’t help that the new year kicked off with Mercury Retrograde). But from February 1, when the new moon rises, you’ll be able to pinpoint your energy in a way that’ll help you get your spark back.

CAPRICORN

Lately you’ve been forced to reassess your financial goals due to certain hurdles being thrown your way. From next week, after the new moon and the end of that dreaded Mercury Retrograde, you’ll finally reap the rewards of all the hard work you’ve been putting in. Yay you!

AQUARIUS

Despite it literally being party season for you given it’s your bday and all, you’ve somehow felt more keen than ever to step away from it all and enjoy some solo time. During the introspective period, you’ve learned a lot about yourself (and others) and it’s been a big eye opener. Next week, the new moon will bring about more wisdom and discovery for you.

PISCES

Being a visionary Pisces, you’re never not dreaming about what ~could~ be. Next week, as Mercury Retrograde ends and the new moon rises, manifestation powers will be peaking, so be sure to speak your wishes into the universe and some of them might just come true!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.