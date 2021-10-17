Mercury Retrograde is officially done and dusted for 2021 – praise the lord for that! Libra Season also fucks off this week and in its place comes Scorpio Season. Read on to see what you’re in for…

ARIES

You’ll finally be able to restore peace in your relationships as Mercury Retrograde ends tomorrow, allowing you to sort out whatever nonsense was lingering and causing friction. The Full Moon in Aries on October 20 will be an eye-opening one, expect to learn lots about yourself.

TAURUS

This week is gonna be all about self-reflection and introspection as the Full Moon on Wednesday, October 20 lands in your 12th house of spirituality, bringing the focus to your inner self. By October 23, the focus will be on your relationships and figuring out what you need from your other half. If you’re single, this week will be about deciding what you need from a potential partner (or if you even want one).

GEMINI

The Full Moon rising this Wednesday, October 20 will shine a spotlight on your relationships, particularly in the realm of work and group projects. You will realise that there are some people you work v. well with, and some you just don’t. Unfortunately in life, we have to deal with both of these, so just find a way to handle it.

CANCER

You’ve been low-key contemplating your career lately and asking yourself the big questions: Is this really what I want to be doing? Could I be doing more? Could I be making more? Etc etc. Well, this week, as the Full Moon lands in your 10th house of werk on October 20, you’ll finally receive the answers to some of these questions.

LEO

Although we’re heading into the fun part of the year, this week you’re gonna feel the urge to curl away in your safe lil cocoon and nest. And ya know what? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! Kick back and rejuvenate. Be lazy. Go off the grid. Do a face mask or two. You don’t owe anything to anyone, boo.

VIRGO

With Mercury fucking FINALLY going direct as of tomorrow, your money woes will soon be over and you’ll start to feel way more content in the realm of $$$. This is magnified by the Full Moon on Wednesday as it hits your eighth house of conclusions, helping you to settle any money qualms you’ve been dealing with.

LIBRA

Any clouds of confusion that were lingering over your head lately will start to dissipate this week as Mercury Retrograde finally ends. If said confusion was in any of your relationships, then you’ll have even more clarity on Wednesday as the Full Moon hits your seventh house of partnerships, revealing where you stand with a certain someone.

SCORPIO

You’ll start the week in a bit of a daze, contemplating things and dreaming up different scenarios in your head (DW, it’s just an after effect of Mercury Retrograde). Then on Wednesday, the Full Moon hits your sixth house of healing, bringing important lessons in how you can take better care of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

After a period of feeling creatively stalled, Mercury Retrograde will finally come to an end tomorrow, then on Wednesday, a Full Moon hits your fifth house of creativity, helping you to express your passions, whatever they may be. By October 23, as Scorpio Season begins, you’ll want to hunker down and focus on yourself, so might I suggest using this time to flex your newfound creative spark?

CAPRICORN

This week is all about coming out of your Capricorn shell and rejoining the world, as Mercury Retrograde fucks off and Scorpio Season arrives on October 23. You’ve been missing your mates and it’s finally time to reconnect with your sense of community.

AQUARIUS

Prepare yourself for powerful conversations and huge revelations this week as the Full Moon beams into your third house of communication on Wednesday, October 20. Meanwhile, the important shit you’ve learned this year will come in handy when Scorpio Season kicks off on October 23.

PISCES

You’ve been struggling with your dollarydoos lately and this week, as Mercury Retrograde buggers off and the Full Moon rises in your second house of $$$ on Wednesday, you’ll finally figure out what it takes to keep that dough in your bank account, rather than flinging it out the window as soon as payday hits.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.