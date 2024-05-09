Game on, molls! Heartbreak High season 3 has been confirmed by Netflix, but sadly it’ll be the final season of the beloved Aussie drama series.

Yep, high school’s gotta end at some point!

Here’s everything we know about the show’s third and final season.

Heartbreak High Season 3

Will there be a Heartbreak High Season 3?

There sure is! Netflix Australia confirmed the news with a statement this morning, writing: “Season 3 will see the talented cast and creators reassemble in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia for the final year at Hartley High.”

In a video shared to Netflix’s Instagram page, Thomas Weatherall (AKA Malakai Mitchell) teases fans by insinuating that he is going to finally reveal what was on that damn letter.

But alas, we don’t actually find out as he points us to the fact that all will be revealed in the show’s third and final season.

“We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High,” Carly Heaton, Fremantle Head of Scripted said.

“We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.”

It comes after the smash success of Heartbreak High Season Two, which was released on April 11. It premiered as one of the most popular shows here in Australia and globally.

Chloe Hayden as Quinni, Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren in Heartbreak High Season Two. (Credit: Netflix)

It debuted at #1 in Aus and stayed on the Global Top 10 English TV Series list for three consecutive weeks.

Not only that, but it also took over the world of TikTok, clocking over 2 billion views on the platform (and counting).

When is Heartbreak High Season 3 dropping?

NFI yet, so stay tuned!

