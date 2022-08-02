Heartbreak High’s First Teaser Has Landed Featuring A Super Hot Cast & A Giant Pink Dildo

Despite the fact Netflix has been stirring up a bit of controversy lately, the Heartbreak High reboot just dropped its first trailer and I may be biting my tongue (and my wallet) for a bit. This show looks so HOT.

If you’re a fan of Skins, Sex Education or Euphoria then Heartbreak High will be right up your alley. Judging from the first trailer, the HH reboot has mixed all three shows together. Add a sprinkle of Blue Water High to the mix, a drizzle of Degrassi and of course, a heap of references to the original 1994 drama.

11 super-talented Aussies make up the core group in the return to the iconic rough-as-guts Hartley High. The show was also filmed in Sydney. I for one am excited to see an Aussie show get some international recognition.

The first trailer shows some gorgeous representation throughout its entirety. We’ve got LGBTQIA+ folks, non-binary folks and massively talented POC as main characters. I’m high-key very glad this reboot won’t be as white and straight as its predecessor.

Please enjoy below, and be prepared for the giant pink dildo jumpscare:

“The eight-episode series will reimagine the well-loved classic for a new generation, following Amerie (Ayesha Madon) after she becomes a pariah at Hartley High and has a public rift with her ride-or-die Harper (Asher Yasbincek),” the plot reads.

“With the help of new friends Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos), Amerie must repair her reputation, whilst navigating love, sex, and heartbreak along the way.”

If this doesn’t sound like the best thing to come out of Australia in ages, I don’t know what is.