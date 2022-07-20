In bad news for anyone mooching their Netflix account off parents/friends/that one ex from 2017, Netflix is trialling a feature where customers pay extra to share their password.

Netflix will launch an “add a home” feature next month which basically charges customers for the ability to share their accounts with devices that aren’t theirs — but the price will be less than a standard subscription fee.

It’s currently being trialled in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

I suppose what they’re trying to do is convince freeloaders to pay a small fee to join an existing account since they know it’s unlikely people who don’t pay for Netflix will create a whole new subscription if booted off? But also it’s the customer, not freeloader, who will be charged for the shared access. Hmm.

I do wonder how this will actually be managed. I’ve logged into the Netflix account I use in all kinds of places — my mate’s home, an Airbnb, a hotel. How will the app tell the difference between someone using an account they pay for themselves on a device at someone else’s place, vs a friend mooching it? Will I be forced to pay to log into my OWN account when I’m on holiday, seeing as I’m using a device that isn’t from my household?

Hmm.

Earlier this year, the company also trialled a similar feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru where customers were charged an “extra member fee” of about $2 or $3 to let someone outside their household use their Netflix account.

The trials come amidst a bunch of changes to Netflix’s funding model — it’s also introducing a cheaper subscription option to its content which has ads, set to be running by early 2023.

The ad-supported tier is supposed to be more affordable than the premium tiers, therefore pulling in people who don’t have a Netflix account but might consider one if it was cheaper.

Buuuut the ad-supported tier probably won’t have access to all the same shows.

“Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said, per Deadline.

“There’s some things that don’t and we’re in conversations with the studios on, but if we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience.

“We will clear some additional content but certainly not all of it but don’t think it’s a material holdback for the business.”

Sorry, I love Netflix, but I have to ask: at that point, won’t people just revert back to piracy? I mean if you have to deal with ads either way, what’s the incentive??

Though I’ll be honest, the trauma of accidentally downloading a totally different movie with the same title of what you wanted is *not* something I ever want to deal with again. So maybe that’ll be enough to convince some people to pay for ads?

I guess we’ll have to see how it goes.