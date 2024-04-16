Heartbreak High Punters Are Frothing The Unhinged & Iconic Song Choices In Its Newest Season

Everyone’s favourite eetswa teen comedy Heartbreak High has returned, and viewers are frothing the editing choices of the newest season. At this point, whoever was in charge of the audio deserves EGOT (Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award and Tony Award) status.



Just a heads up! There are spoilers ahead. So please, proceed with caution. Ily!

Season 2 of Netflix’s Heartbreak High has just dropped on the streaming platform and fans are eating up all the silly Aussie references, dramatic moments and new relationships.

Although I don’t want to give away too much about the plot — because you seriously cop a glimpse of this succulent season — viewers are sharing their favourite bits of the show that featured some of the most unhinged and iconic song choices.

One TikToker, who posts under the username @pen.featherizzington, described the season’s song choices as a “chef’s kiss”.

“Whoever was in charge of the music for Season 2 of Heartbreak High absolutely nailed it,” the TikToker shared.

To give you a brief summary of some of the songs that were used on Heartbreak High Season 2, the Australian national anthem AKA “Nut Bush City Limits” by Ike and Tina Turner, “Untouched” by The Veronicas, “Boombayah” by BlackPink and so many more bangers.

Here are some of the reactions to Heartbreak High‘s Season 2 song choices.

However, it was the use of “Streets Favourite” by Capone — AKA that TikTok “Oh no oh no” song — that sent punters into the stratosphere.

You see, the song was used after Amerie (played by Ayesha Maddon) realised she missed her period, indicating that she may be preggers…

What a way to lighten the mood!

Heartbreak High, you’ll always have a special place in my bisexual Zillenial heart.