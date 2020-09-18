It’s official, Harry Styles and Lily James are now in talks to star in an adaption of Bethan Roberts‘ LGBTQ+ novel My Policeman, and yes, that means Harry Styles will be playing a queer character, so allow me to sit down for a sec.

The film is as of yet untitled, but has been acquired by Amazon Studios, and will be directed by Michael Grandage.

Although it hasn’t yet been officially announced, it is assumed that Lily James will be playing the female lead Marion, while Harry Styles assumes the role of the charming policeman named Tom.

READ MORE Well There It Is, Harry Styles Just Pulled The Plug On His Australian Tour

My Policeman is a novel set in 1950’s Brighton, England, and follows a teacher named Marion who falls head over heels for Tom. Seeing as Styles will be playing Tom, it’s not that hard to assume why.

However, there’s a spicy twist, as when Tom meets museum curator Patrick, he is left torn between his two new loves. Despite having those heavy feelings for Patrick, he decides to marry Marion, as its the safest choice in a world where homosexuality is illegal.

Living a double life and sharing his affection between the two, everything is fine for some time until one of them cracks, and everything comes undone.

READ MORE Chris Evans & Lily James Have Got The Rumour Mill Churning After A Night Out Together

While the movie goes under production, who can catch Lily James in the Netflix drama Rebecca, which also stars Armie Hammer. She’ll also be appearing in Amazon series The Pursuit of Love, or you can go back to Mamma Mia 2 for what I believe is a gig that she absolutely nailed.

Meanwhile, Styles will be appearing in Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling alongside Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Dakota Johnson, which sounds like a lot of attractive people in one room.

I’m honestly just excited to see Styles embrace his acting side more, especially in movies that lean towards queer themes. We just need more of his je ne sais quoi on the screens y’know.