Nothing breaks up our mundane, depressing social media feeds like some sweet Harry Styles content, amirite?

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has gone viral after pap pics showed him on a quick jaunt across the lush Italian capital city, Rome.

Twitter and Insta have been flooded with posts of people admiring the trim king in his workout gear, but if you’ve been taking a much needed break from social media (couldn’t recommend it more, TBH), we’ve got you covered with the best content about his day in the sun.

Behold:

more of Harry Styles running in Rome. The third photooo THOSE MUSCLES #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/87KkmcWkeQ — ????????‍????????️‍???? (@louehharold_) August 1, 2020

Those pictures of Harry Styles jogging in Rome live rent free in my head — Alex (@alexmarie__98) August 3, 2020

harry styles goes on one run in rome and i've suddenly become a marathoner — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@eazeyveazey) August 3, 2020

yes 911? i can’t stop thinking about this picture of harry styles jogging in rome i don’t have any thoughts of my own anymore pic.twitter.com/iSdCwGwOlw — eclair (@canuclairify) August 3, 2020

I've been thinking about that photo of Harry Styles jogging in Rome for 24 hours now. pic.twitter.com/m5LWsB0BIb — Sarah (@sar_kissane) August 3, 2020

Harry Styles jogging in the streets of Rome is my new kink — Kurama ???? (@iliany_97) August 4, 2020

harry styles just jogs around rome looking like that and we let him pic.twitter.com/CXaIhOjSYl — honeypeach ???????? (@pinkksunbaby) July 31, 2020

imagine being lucky enough to just be strolling through rome and HARRY MF STYLES IS RUNNING DOWN THE STREET pic.twitter.com/CZHZpA1HPt — sam (@goldxncanyonn) July 31, 2020

Oh, to be the stone path that Harry Styles is jogging on in Rome — Carlee (@CarleeSparks) August 2, 2020