Nothing breaks up our mundane, depressing social media feeds like some sweet Harry Styles content, amirite?

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has gone viral after pap pics showed him on a quick jaunt across the lush Italian capital city, Rome.

Twitter and Insta have been flooded with posts of people admiring the trim king in his workout gear, but if you’ve been taking a much needed break from social media (couldn’t recommend it more, TBH), we’ve got you covered with the best content about his day in the sun.

Behold:

READ MORE
Every Horny ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Moment Ranked By How Blatantly Harry Styles Refers To Oral Sex