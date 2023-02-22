Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of much (mostly grain-of-salt/~insider source~) gossip regarding their alleged reactions to the recent South Park episode about them, with rumours swirling they were going to take legal action against the show. However, their team has since cleared the air.

Newsweek reached out to the couple’s spokesperson about the claims South Park‘s jabs at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “may have legal ramifications”, to which they responded: “This is baseless and boring”.

Honestly, true. South Park roasting anyone is hardly tea, being offensive is kind of its whole bread and butter.

ICYMI, the episode in question shows the Prince and Princess of Canada (who obviously resemble Harry and Meghan) bemoaning attention and talking about wanting privacy in the same breath as going on talkshows and tours.

In one scene, an interviewer asks the Harry look-alike: “Isn’t it true, sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?”

“Well, I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy,” he adds.

South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/R1zzyrx50x — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2023

South Park character Kyle then complains about being sick of the couple, to which Stan responds: “Look Kyle, we kind of just don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

Kind of weird how the show seems to be more hateful and vitriolic towards Meghan than Harry, despite Harry being the royal nepo baby with the unhinged memoir. It screams of sexism but also, like, that’s not at all new or interesting of South Park anyway.

Royals commentator Kristen Meinzer told Newsweek it’s pretty obvious that Meghan and Harry wouldn’t give AF about the show or want to take legal action.

“I highly doubt Meghan and Harry are suing a satirical cartoon that famously ridicules everyone,” she said.

“If anything, they’ll know they’re in good company with other decent people who’ve been raked over the coals by the show.

“For example, South Park has repeatedly ridiculed Al Gore and his efforts to combat climate change. They made fun of Steve Irwin for being killed by a stingray just a few weeks after his death.

“They turned Rob Reiner into a punchline because of his weight. They’ve never been a bastion of good taste, and they’ve absolutely been offensive, but again, they’re also a cartoon, not a news outlet — and Harry and Meghan are unlikely to take a cartoon to court.”

This whole thing kicked off in the first place because Fox News published a story by royal commentator Neil Sean which claimed Harry and Meghan’s lawyers were reviewing the episode and considering any legal ramifications of its contents.

There’s also been plenty of other tea coming out about it, with Deuxmoi publishing speculation an A-list couple rumoured to be Harry and Meghan are potentially going to break up because of all the drama.

This has been backed up by other, equally gossipy, reports from publications that have frequently been anti-Meghan so I would take it with a grain of salt.

Tabloids stop making up rumours about Meghan challenge.