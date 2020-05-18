Serial Zoom crasher Hamish Blake has been hijacking calls left and right, even private and important ones, ‘coz, well, what else is a guy to do in isolation?
Speaking to the Sunday paper, he revealed he got booted from a fitness class, just for being his chatty self and rude, TBH.
“There was one fitness class I got kicked out of, because I was getting a bit chatty,” he said.
Hamish was removed from an F45 online workout in April after logging in late and interrupting the trainer multiple times throughout the warm-up.
He later wrote on Instagram: “Upon reviewing the tape I would like to say I fully back what that trainer did! Never got his name but he chose chin ups over chin wagging and that only highlights his professionalism.”
Hamish has joined a wide-range of virtual meetings, but the father-of-two admits there’s one invite he refused to accept.
“I got invited to join one girl’s parents’ divorce mediation. I let that one go,” he said.
He went on to deny reports that he was “in hot water” for crashing an Australian Defence Force meeting in March: “I never heard from anyone.”
For a guy who struggles with punctuality, it’s been a big few days. Literally about a dozen hundred or so of you guys have sent me times and Zoom codes for me to waltz silently into your uni classes/family catch ups/beers/work meetings so I may learn and/or contribute to your business and/or drink during the day. Thanks to everyone who’s had me so far, you’re legends! Here’s a snippet of a few. I’m going to keep doing this. It’s too much fun…
The Australian Defence Force allegedly banned the use of Zoom after Hamish crashed one of their private meetings.
According to a report in The Australian at the time, Defence personnel had been “banned” amid concerns “hostile foreign actors” could exploit security flaws.
“They received the edict in a special bulletin on maintaining information security when working offsite because of COVID-19 social distancing.”
Check out the aforementioned meeting here.