Network

Gogglebox Australia Fan Fave Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away At Age 76

Gogglebox Australia Fan Fave Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away At Age 76
By Matt Galea
Published July 25, 2022

Beloved Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw has sadly passed away.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the news live on-air, revealing that Kershaw had been unwell “for a couple of months”.

“She’s been sick sadly for a couple of months now, so condolences to Mick and the entire family. She was great talent, the producers struck gold when they found her,” Ford said.

Gogglebox Australia Fan Fave Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away At Age 76

According to Daily Mail Australia, doctors discovered an inoperable tumour in Kershaw’s throat several months ago.

A friend of the couple told the publication that Di chose not to share her declining health with anyone.

“She didn’t feel well a few months ago and [Mick] took her to their doctor. After many tests and specialists, they discovered a tumour in her throat that was inoperable,” they explained.

“That was when she decided not to tell anyone and just spend quality time with their family.”

READ MORE
Ten Just Revealed Which Local Stars Will Be Talking Shit About Telly On Celebrity Gogglebox AU

FOXTEL, Network 10, and Endemol Shine Australia have released the following joint statement:

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw. For the past eight years we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and her impeccable style on Gogglebox.

From everyone at FOXTEL, Network 10, and Endemol Shine Australia we extend our condolences and love to husband Mick and the rest of the family. Thank you for letting us share the warmth, humour and heart of your wife, mother, and grandmother.

Di would always sign off correspondence with ‘Pleasure Treasure’, but the pleasure was all ours and we will treasure it forever.”

The 76-year-old starred on the show since its beginning in 2015 along with her husband Mick.

Di, who is a former model-turned-Indigenous art dealer, is survived by Mick, their adult children Victoria and Alex, and young grandson Harvey.

RIP to an icon.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Tell Us About The Weirdest Call You’ve Received To Win Tix To Blumhouse’s The Black Phone

We Ranked The Wildest Wine Throws In Reality TV History & Yes, Martha Made The List

WATCH: EP 1 – Can These Besties Build The Ultimate ‘Fight Club’ Themed Pillow Fort?

Tell Us How You’ve Wildly Messed Up Your Laundry & We Might Sling Ya A New Washing Machine

WATCH: EP 6 – It’s The Final Countdown On ‘Who Cares Wins’

WATCH: What Do Tina Fey, Tiger King & Motorsports Have In Common?

© 2022 Pedestrian Group Pty Ltd