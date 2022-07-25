Gogglebox Australia Fan Fave Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away At Age 76

Beloved Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw has sadly passed away.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the news live on-air, revealing that Kershaw had been unwell “for a couple of months”.

“She’s been sick sadly for a couple of months now, so condolences to Mick and the entire family. She was great talent, the producers struck gold when they found her,” Ford said.

According to Daily Mail Australia, doctors discovered an inoperable tumour in Kershaw’s throat several months ago.

A friend of the couple told the publication that Di chose not to share her declining health with anyone.

“She didn’t feel well a few months ago and [Mick] took her to their doctor. After many tests and specialists, they discovered a tumour in her throat that was inoperable,” they explained.

“That was when she decided not to tell anyone and just spend quality time with their family.”

FOXTEL, Network 10, and Endemol Shine Australia have released the following joint statement:

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw. For the past eight years we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and her impeccable style on Gogglebox.

From everyone at FOXTEL, Network 10, and Endemol Shine Australia we extend our condolences and love to husband Mick and the rest of the family. Thank you for letting us share the warmth, humour and heart of your wife, mother, and grandmother.

Di would always sign off correspondence with ‘Pleasure Treasure’, but the pleasure was all ours and we will treasure it forever.”

The 76-year-old starred on the show since its beginning in 2015 along with her husband Mick.