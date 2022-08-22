Gogglebox Australia is nearly back for season 16 (!!!) and this year a brand new household is joining the comfy couch cast.

The new addition to the telly commentating show — that somehow makes watching people watch TV incredibly addictive — is a group of four First Nations friends based in Meeanjin (AKA Brisbane).

Per The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential, proud Wakka Wakka and South Sea islander man Kevin, his partner of five years Bob and their close friends Mia and Jared will be bringing a “unique and fresh perspective” to the beloved reality show.

“I am way too excited about this,” Kevin said.

“It feels very surreal that it is all actually happening … Bob and I used to watch the show and really enjoyed it.”

Mia told Confidential she hopes their introduction to the Gogglebox cast will educate more Australians about her culture and identity through language.

“We are using Blackfella terms and Aboriginal English slang as well,” she said.

“So there might be some terms and words the general public haven’t heard before, so hopefully there is an education around some of the slang which is used.

“And we hope Blackfellas watch the show and it encourages more mob to apply for some of these television shows because we do bring a unique perspective.”

The first episode back will be dedicated to fan favourite Di Kershaw who sadly passed away in July after doctors found an inoperable tumour in her throat earlier this year. Di and her husband Mick are OG stars of the show and appeared in every season since its debut back in 2015.

Gogglebox Australia is back on our screens from Wednesday, August 24 on Foxtel at 7.30pm and on Channel 10 on Thursday evenings.