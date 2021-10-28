Foxtel has confirmed that Gogglebox Australia is copping a celebrity season next year and we bloody well love to see it, watch it, and mock it, á la the sassy Gogglebox armchair experts.

The telly giant revealed that casting has only just kicked off, but no names have been confirmed as of yet.

That being said, there are a bunch of rumours banging around about which celebs are being eyed off to take to their couches and hate-watch some telly.

An insider at Endemol Shine told Daily Mail Australia that several well-known “colourful personalities” had been scouted for the show.

According to the well-placed source, Gogglebox producers are on the hunt for famous duos, rather than casting celebs and showcasing their individual households.

The publication reported that gorg couple Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell are “in casting directors’ sights,” along with designer Alex Perry.

Callea is best known for his stint on Australian Idol, which launched his music career, and Campbell played Leah’s husband on popular Aussie soap, Home & Away.

The insider added that “several past cast members from Married At First Sight, Beauty and the Geek and MasterChef are on the whiteboard.”

The Celebrity Gogglebox season will run alongside the forthcoming 15th season of Gogglebox Australia, featuring all your fave normies. Can’t bloody wait!