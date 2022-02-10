Ten has unveiled the exciting list of celebrities who will be taking to their couches for Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

The other day it was revealed that Aussie darlings Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake had been cast, and the announcement went bloody gangbusters.

Now, the remaining cast members have been revealed.

First up there’s OUR Royal Family, the Irwins. Terri, Bindi and Robert will plonk themselves on their couch to gab about current telly shows.

Next up there’s comedian Dave Hughes and his missus, Holly Ife. I’m A Celeb host Julia Morris will also be bringing the laughs with comedian Nazeem Hussain.

Celebrity chef Matt Preston will be taking a seat with Lachy Hulme, a.k.a. the voice of Fox Footy. According to the press release, Hulme only agreed to take part because Preston said he’d make him dins while they critique TV shows. Fair!

Then there’s Aussie fash icons Alex Perry, Joh Bailey and Cheyenne Tozzi who’ll bring some style and flair to the show.

And finally, besties and comedians Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor have joined the fold as well.

Have a peek at the teaser below:

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia is set to kick off on Thursday, 3 March At 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.