Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Are Dating And The Back Story Of How They Got Together Is Wild

If you’re up to date with the latest reports, genetically blessed individuals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are apparently dating. And it turns out their relationship is thanks to a fellow gorgeous person – Bradley’s ex-wife Irina Shayk.

Romance rumours were ignited by PEOPLE last week after the pair were spotted in New York together twice in a week. A source told the publication that they were “having fun” and that Gigi has had a bit of a crush on the A Star Is Born actor for a hot minute now. Haven’t we all doll?

(Image Source: Getty Images / Claudio Lavenia)

Now, another insider source has told The Messenger that Gigi and Bradley were connected by his model ex-wife.

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” the source explained.

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out.”

The insider also said that Gigi was “definitely interested and excited” when Mr Blue Eyes asked her out.

“They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new,” they said.



“Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley’s perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point.”

Oh, to be a celebrity casually dating other hot celebrities.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff)

Irina and Bradley seem like the blueprint for chill exes who still have a pretty great relationship. In fact, the pair recently went on a gorgeous holiday in Italy with their six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine back in August.

Wholesome family fun.