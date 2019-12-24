One thing I love about being a digital journo rather than a live presenter like Georgia Love is that I don’t have to deal with absolute fools like this bloke on the daily (other than the sad sacks who post troll-y FB comments from their mother’s basement).

The former Bachelorette was delivering a report for Ten News First from inside Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre when some absolute larrikin walked by and flipped the bird to the camera while she was talking.

Catch the unexpected, albeit hilarious, moment here.

Love is no stranger to an on-air gaffe, especially at annual occasions, having gone through quite the tizzy at Melbourne Cup last month.

During her segment, she revealed that security refused to let her through the gates, forcing her to run five kilometers in her gown to get to the pink carpet.

“I came in a taxi this morning, and wasn’t allowed through the gates, so I ran about five kilometers,” she told co-host Kerri-Anne Kennerley (vom).

“This is why I am up and about early in the morning.”

She then turned to cranky old KAK and looked at herself in the reflection of her mate’s sunnies to fix her slap: “I am just going to check my makeup in your glasses.”

“You are going to have to stay here all day as my personal mirror,” she added.

Poor bugger.