This season of The Bachelor has been undeniably drab, which I guess is what happens when you make the Bachelor someone who thinks a massive calligraphy chest tattoo is a good idea. Despite, the absence of personality on the show ex-Bachelorette Georgia Love has certainly made up for it with some hilarious tweets and just all round good vibes.

Georgia has been absolutely savage while livetweeting this season, and I am living for it. Calling everything out from the lack of rose ceremonies to the fact that none of the girls seem to understand that this is indeed a TV show and they are actually competing with other women.

Who would’ve thought the best part of The Bachelor this season would be an ex contestant’s running commentary of the show?

Georgia, has also clearly been brushing up on her memes during quarantine slaying it with some very memey Bachie content.

Reporter, presenter, reality show star and now meme lord. Is there anything this woman cannot do?

May we never forget how ruthless she was when Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly showed their true colours.

We love Georgia Love, so much love for Georgia Love.

Of course, an honourable mention must go to the King of Bachie, Osher Günsberg, who came in a close second for Bachie commentary this week purely for this tweet alone.

We sure do love it when you whip it out Osher. God, I have so much love for this man.

We are not worthy, we are not worthy.

