This season of The Bachelor has been undeniably drab, which I guess is what happens when you make the Bachelor someone who thinks a massive calligraphy chest tattoo is a good idea. Despite, the absence of personality on the show ex-Bachelorette Georgia Love has certainly made up for it with some hilarious tweets and just all round good vibes.

Georgia has been absolutely savage while livetweeting this season, and I am living for it. Calling everything out from the lack of rose ceremonies to the fact that none of the girls seem to understand that this is indeed a TV show and they are actually competing with other women.

It’s quite amazing the casting team managed to find so many girls who’ve seemingly never seen nor heard of the concept of this show before?? #TheBachelorAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 26, 2020

If we have another full episode that’s just a cocktail party I will riot #TheBachelorAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 20, 2020

Who would’ve thought the best part of The Bachelor this season would be an ex contestant’s running commentary of the show?

Georgia, has also clearly been brushing up on her memes during quarantine slaying it with some very memey Bachie content.

Viewers: After so many seasons, when will producers run out of date ideas?

Producers:#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/x2PvKTs6I5 — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 26, 2020

Rose ceremony *eye twitches* half way *small tick* through the episode?? *larger twitch*#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/o5NIJ0nHL5 — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 26, 2020

Reporter, presenter, reality show star and now meme lord. Is there anything this woman cannot do?

May we never forget how ruthless she was when Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly showed their true colours.

What horribly unattractive people Ciarran and Timm turned out to be. Wow. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) July 29, 2020

We love Georgia Love, so much love for Georgia Love.

Of course, an honourable mention must go to the King of Bachie, Osher Günsberg, who came in a close second for Bachie commentary this week purely for this tweet alone.

The ladies love it when I whip it out. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/PsFPjcCeVc — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 26, 2020

We sure do love it when you whip it out Osher. God, I have so much love for this man.

We are not worthy, we are not worthy.