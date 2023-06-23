G Flip & Chrishell Stause Plan To Get Married Every Year And I Seriously Need This Kind Of Love 

Although G Flip and Chrishell Stause literally just got hitched, the Aussie muso revealed that they plan to have a wedding every year and my bank account is WEEPING.

Speaking to The Viall Files podcast, hosted by American reality TV star Nick Viall, the 29-year-old musician said they want to re-do the “I Dos” every year following their Vegas nuptials in May.

“We plan to do a ceremony every single year, ‘cos why would you just do it just once?” the singer said.

They then shared that they hope to do each ceremony differently. The annual weddings would have different themes, locations and different amounts of people in attendance.

“You celebrate your birthday once a year. When you’re married, you’re with this person, and you spend like every day with them. Why don’t you celebrate that once a year?” they added.

“We have loved ones that weren’t there when we got married, so it’s fun to be like, ‘Well, there’s another date’.

“It’s totally untraditional, but for me and Chrishell, we love each other. We want to celebrate our love, and we want to do it every year. And we also just fucking love throwing a party”

Sounds absolutely LUXE.

I totally understand where they’re coming from because who wouldn’t love to re live one of the happiest days of their lives. But in this economy? CYA.

I also wonder if these annual ceremonies would also count towards their wedding anniversaries or if it would be a completely different celebration.

By all means, celebs can spend their money however they want but a different location, ceremony and invites every year is super extra. But, at the same time, I expect nothing less from these gorgeous two.

ICYMI: Chrishell and G Flip officially tied the knot in May after a year of dating.

The pair announced their union via IG, and it was fucking adorable.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell captioned an IG post that showed a teeny bit of their wedding.

In The Viall Files poddy, G Flip spilled a bunch of intimate deets about their big day.

“It was very unplanned and very untraditional,” they said.

“It was honestly the most fun and beautiful day of my life. It was the most exciting, the best memory I have in my group of memories.”

Ugh. Every time I hear a peep from these two, I’m convinced that love is not dead.

Fingers crossed, G Flip hosts one of these annual weddings at a concert. That would be fucking iconic.