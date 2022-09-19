The Bachelor‘s Florence Alexandra Moerenhout revealed via Instagram that her drink was spiked while at a Melbourne club recently.

In a series of Insta stories, she detailed how she felt when she realised that something was wrong.

Although there hasn’t been confirmation just yet, Moerenhout suspects she was spiked with Rohypnol or GHB.

READ MORE Alcohol Is Pouring From Taps In Kerala ’Coz Authorities Accidentally Spiked The Town Well

“Last night I went out for a couple of drinks,” she said.

“I only had three drinks with some friends and at about 10.30pm, I felt super unwell.

“I got home and I got sicker and sicker, I kept falling and tripping over, I couldn’t stand or sit, I was spinning.”

Moerenhout then said she tried multiple things to help her feel better (including a cold shower and a warm bath), then realised that she wasn’t drunk after “nothing worked.” She immediately rushed herself to the emergency room.

“I spent the entire night in the hospital,” she continued.

“[To whoever did this to us] I hope God will push your hairline back so far that no woman ever, ever wants to look at you again.”

Honestly of all the things she could have wished upon the man who did this to her, this is quite generous.

Moerenhout also claimed that her friend, who took a small sip of her drink, also felt “abnormally drunk”. It’s horrifying to think that this drug is so strong it can even affect those who have a small quantity of it.

She didn’t name the venue in her stories or confirm if she’s reported the incident to venue management.

Bachelorette Elly Miles shared a similar story of having her drink spiked in 2020.

“I was very lucky Becky was with me and was able to recognise very soon that something wasn’t right with me, and get me home, and get me safe and take care of me,” she said via Instagram.

“I found out this happened to another girl that night too, it could have been more as well… I just want to say be careful of your drinks, take good care of your friends.”

If you ever suspect you’ve been spiked, immediately tell your friends and get to a safe place, whether that’s outside or in an area of the venue where your friends or venue staff can look after you.

If you’re feeling unwell in any way — dizzy, faint, vomiting etc — go to the hospital. Doctors in the emergency department will not only be able to look after you but will be able to run tests to identify exactly what is in your system.

Remember, EDs in public hospitals are free and you won’t get in trouble with the police if drugs are found in your system.

In an emergency, please call triple zero (000).