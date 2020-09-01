Your fave yee-haw series Farmer Wants A Wife ended last week with Farmer Harry Robertson confessing that he’d called it quits with his on-screen partner Stacey Cain.

But despite his claim that the split was completely mutual, his scorned ex is now singing a very different country tune in a new interview.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Stacey says she was a “pawn” in Harry’s bid for fame (not love, fame… ouch).

“I feel like he totally used me,” Stacey told the goss mag. “You can’t help but feel like you were being used to create a storyline on a TV show.”

ICYMI: During the reunion, Harry said that their constant arguing gave him pause, but Stacey reckons what viewers saw on screen was very different to what went down IRL.

“Everything he said to the camera, he didn’t say to me. It was so strange to watch back,” she says. “I honestly saw a switch in him. He was super nervous and genuine, and as soon as the cameras came on he turned into a trained actor.

“The whole reason we broke up was around an argument that kept coming back up about me not wanting to watch the show. He kept saying, ‘Don’t you trust me?’ And I was like, ‘I just don’t want to relive it all,'” she adds.

“The funny thing is we spent that evening [of the reunion] together and in the morning we parted ways and he didn’t talk to me again,” she says. “He’s made no attempt to call me.”

Although she’s “disheartened” by the whole experience, she says she’s stoked that it gave her two close mates, fellow contestants Liz Jelley and Jess Wolfe.

Silver-linings and all that, I ‘spose.