Your fave yee-haw series Farmer Wants A Wife ended last week with Farmer Harry Robertson confessing that he’d called it quits with his on-screen partner Stacey Cain.
But despite his claim that the split was completely mutual, his scorned ex is now singing a very different country tune in a new interview.
Speaking to Woman’s Day, Stacey says she was a “pawn” in Harry’s bid for fame (not love, fame… ouch).
“I feel like he totally used me,” Stacey told the goss mag. “You can’t help but feel like you were being used to create a storyline on a TV show.”
Honestly? I have no idea what I'm doing with my life each and every day aside from trying to live a happy live. 9 times out of 10 my heads a mess and I feel like I'm stumbling around blindfolded. I've always had this thought that when I meet the 'right person' and I'm in love and wholeheartedly happy, life will become clear. As if it will be removing the haze. I have come to realize that's just not how it is. Life, well love isn't the fairytale I expected and hoped it to be. I now have no expectations and am trying not to foresee any future relationship I may have. I just think maybe I'm not ready within myself because everytime I think I am, the outcome is worse than the time before. Or maybe it's not me who isn't ready and it's the other party? Either way I'm trying to live in the now and that is it. Harry and I had a whirlwind romance from the very first moment we met, believe it or not there is a lot that is not shown and that is private between him and I. I fell hard and fast. Then all of a sudden the ground was right beneath me, I stopped falling and hit the ground.. My god did I hit the ground, at that speed and with that intensity, it hurt like hell. I've had a really difficult time with my self worth all my life and this hit that even harder, not to mention I had people onlooking who had no idea about the 'reality' of the situation or of me as an individual. This whole situation wasnt an easy thing for me to relive. I opened my account to let people see who I really am, unedited and completely me, just a normal girl who believes in true love. Over the last few days my phone has been flooded with messages from family, friends, loved ones and so many kind strangers. I kid you not when I say I have thousands of messages of support and love to respond to. But right now, I need to step back. I need to close the book on this chapter. I need my sanity back.. I chase cows, I drink beer, I love hard and I'm passionate as hell for what I believe in. I'm going to be making space between the online world and myself over the next few days. I've got my own dogs and lots of baby calves that I need to cuddle in the process of healing my heart. ????????????????????
ICYMI: During the reunion, Harry said that their constant arguing gave him pause, but Stacey reckons what viewers saw on screen was very different to what went down IRL.
“Everything he said to the camera, he didn’t say to me. It was so strange to watch back,” she says. “I honestly saw a switch in him. He was super nervous and genuine, and as soon as the cameras came on he turned into a trained actor.
“The whole reason we broke up was around an argument that kept coming back up about me not wanting to watch the show. He kept saying, ‘Don’t you trust me?’ And I was like, ‘I just don’t want to relive it all,'” she adds.
“The funny thing is we spent that evening [of the reunion] together and in the morning we parted ways and he didn’t talk to me again,” she says. “He’s made no attempt to call me.”
Although she’s “disheartened” by the whole experience, she says she’s stoked that it gave her two close mates, fellow contestants Liz Jelley and Jess Wolfe.
Silver-linings and all that, I ‘spose.