It feels like there’s a constant revolving door of celebrities visiting Australia this year but two that have made a home here — albeit temporarily — are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling with their daughters. Mendes has given us all a rare peek into their family’s Aussie home life in a new interview with The Daily Telegraph, and it turns out we’re probably not going to see them on canteen duties anytime soon.

The A-list couple has opted to home-school their two daughters, 8-year-old Esmerelda and 6-year-old Amada, instead of getting them into the Aussie school system while they’re living in Sydney.

📸: NEW Candids of Ryan Gosling who goes incognito in a monster mask as Eva Mendes dons devil horns to take their young daughters trick-or-treating for Halloween in Sydney's Bondi pic.twitter.com/vAlAEpAYsL — 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 ❀ ๑ೃ (@PageGosling) November 1, 2022

Mendes said they have someone who travels with them to continue their daughters’ education, which is probably the easiest option considering the family likely moves around a fair bit.

“I don’t do the home schooling myself because I’ve tried that and it’s not one of my strengths,” she said.

“We travel a lot and one of my strong beliefs is that you try to always keep a family together, no matter what you’re doing. Especially when the children are small.”

Apparently they try to work in as much local area knowledge and education into their daily classes and have been kicking off the girls’ schooling with an acknowledgement of Country while they’re living on the lands of the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation in Sydney.

That Aussie education also means the kids have picked up a few bits of local trivia that Mendes isn’t sure is quite true. But if anything, it definitely shows they’re picking up our knack for embellishing the facts for a good story.

“My little one gets in the car yesterday and she tells me ‘mamma, do you know that there’s actually more kangaroos than there are people here?’,” she told the Daily Tele.

“I don’t know if that’s a fact but it was fun.”

So you won’t be seeing the Mendes-Gosling family making an appearance behind the counter at the local school canteen or P&C bake sale. You’ll likely spot them at one of the city’s parks (which Mendes thinks are “epic”) on a sunny day, though.

The couple tries to keep their kids’ lives as “normal” as possible and don’t agree to have photos or selfies taken when they’re out with their daughters, because they’re not quite old enough to fully understand their parents’ popularity.

“They’re at a place where they kind of get it,” Mendes said. “But then they’ll say something about how Ryan really went to the moon.”

The mental image I have of one of the kids loudly and proudly declaring their dad went to the moon once to some random at the park is incredible. I truly hope someone out there gets to experience that while they’re living in Sydney.