MAFS Star Domenica Calarco Brutally Calls Out Body-Shamers In Recent Instagram Video

Married At First Sight (MAFS) bride-turned-podcaster Domenica Calarco has slammed the folks who made nasty comments about her body in a recent Instagram video.

On Monday, Dom took to her Instagram to take aim at the punters who made disgusting comments about her body in a recent sponcon post.

“I have a bone to pick with Instagram. Not the actual app, but the people on it,” the reality TV star began.

“Last night I did a post for Braun as I’m working with them for their new at-home laser hair removal device … Posted [the photo] you know, great. It’s out there. We love that.

“Then a couple of hours later, I come back and it seems to have gone viral, but for a very wrong reason.”

Dom then went on to outline several comments that talked about her body negatively. She then shared a screenshot of one of the comments that suggests Dom looked “better before”.

The Sit With Us podcast host went on to slam the comments, citing she’s made some huge changes in her lifestyle and that it’s made her “feel the best [she’s] ever felt”.

(Image source: Instagram / @domenica.calarco)

“For your information, peoples, I’ve actually had a really huge lifestyle overhaul over the last six months,” Dom said.

“I started going to the gym. I quit vaping. I started giving a shit about moving my body, which is not only great for my body but also for my mind.

“And if anyone cares — especially any of those people who’ve made those comments, if any of you care — I’m actually in the best shape, I feel the best than I’ve felt in my life as a 30-turning 31-year-old woman.”

Domenica also obliterated the commenters in the caption of the video, urging them to be more kind when interacting with posts online.

“When you are writing comments to me, just remember you are also talking to 5-year-old Domenica, 16-year-old Domenica,” she wrote.

“This body has held me through so much, yeah it’s not perfect, but it’s mine. Strangers commenting on my body, on my health feels extremely violating to me. Please, just be kind.”

Since posting the video, Dom has seen an influx of support and kind words from friends, family and other fellow influencers in the comments section.

(image source: Instagram / @domenica.calarco) (image source: Instagram / @domenica.calarco)

Holy fuck. It’s literally 2024 and we’re still having this conversation?

Time and time again, celebs and influencers — such as Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish — have used their platforms to remind people not to comment on other people’s bodies, no matter who they are.

And I don’t mean to be blunt, but folks who STILL feel comfortable sending those kinds of remarks to people — both online and IRL — are bozos.

We truly hope Domenica is okay and living her best life post-MAFS. It’s what she fucking deserves!