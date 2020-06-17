If you follow one TikTok account today, may it be that of Dive Bomber Dave, the territorial red-winged blackbird swooping those who dare pass by his tree.

Dave’s trusty videographer began recording his swooping endeavours last week, resulting in a feed entirely dedicated to unsuspecting humans strolling past the same spot and Dave subsequently giving ’em a piece of his mind.

Dave has since amassed over 130k followers, which just proves how damn addictive his daily swooping missions are. There’s just something so… calming (?) about watching people flailing around at the mercy of our feathered friend (don’t worry, I’ll chat about this with my psych).

Apparently the red-winged blackbird – a native to North America and Central America – is known to swoop, particularly around May-July during nesting season. (So you best believe we’re in the middle of peak swooping content.)

Let’s watch some more, shall we?

If swooping videos have now become your iso kink as well, never fear – there are countless videos of Dave terrorising the community. (Although, there is this one queen, who handled Dave’s advances with absolute poise and nonchalance. No fucks given. Alexa, play Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”.)

Fun fact, “Male red-winged blackbirds can’t commit,” according to Birds & Blooms. Sounds like many of the men I know.

Alas, I digress… May Dive Bomber Dave fill you with a deep sense of schadenfreude.