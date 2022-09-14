The Identity Of Dom Calarco’s Mystery Italian Man Was Leaked & She’s Royally Fkn Pissed Off

Married At First Sight‘s Domenica Calarco has called out people for leaking the identity of her Italian Stallion boyfriend ‘cos he wanted to stay anonymous. Fair enough!

In case ya missed it, Dom revealed she’d been seeing someone — who she nicknamed Mr Napoli — in an episode of her podcast Sit With Us with fellow MAFS star Ella Ding.

The beef (or should I say, the bolognese) began when someone wrote into So Dramatic! with Dom’s BF’s name. So Dramatic! also posted pics from his Insta, which is now on private.

Dom then took to Instagram (where else!!!) to call out the situation.

“In last week’s podcast episode I spoke about a man that I have been seeing in Italy,” she wrote.

“It was his wish to be kept private and to stay out of the spotlight.”

She also tagged So Dramatic! and said: “You listen to the podcast episode and hear me say he wants his identity kept private yet you go out of your way to do this”.

“How am I supposed to have any kind of normal relationship if this shit continues to happen?”

Having never been a celebrity-slash-influencer, and having never dated a celebrity-slash-influencer, I can’t imagine the wild sort of stuff it would entail. Perhaps this is why Leonardo DiCaprio continues to date 23-year-old models instead of adult human women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domenica Calarco (@domenica.calarco)

As if the mess couldn’t get any more tangled — like a big ball of spaghetti you could say — Dom also reposted one of So Dramatic!’s Insta Stories, which was a repost of one of Domenica’s own Insta Stories.

I know you didn’t click on this article expecting a riddle, but them’s the breaks!

“Yes, please tell us all about him, how you met him, what you had for breakfast today and what sex positions you like and then act shocked and get angry at us when we get invested in your relationship,” So Dramatic! wrote on a repost of Dom’s Insta Q&A about the situation.

Dom then reposted THAT repost, like a bloody Russian doll of disagreement.

“I never shared his face or his name,” she said.

“Just gave some details about our time together.”

Mamma fuckin’ mia, it’s all getting pretty bloody heated. Once again, it’s proof that the ‘ol carefully curated private Insta account stays absolutely winning.