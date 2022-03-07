As you will have noticed from the wild-ass trailer that dropped earlier today, this week of MAFS is going to be bloody bonkers.

In the trailer, we catch a glimpse at the first wine glass-throw of the season.

Rival brides Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco get into a mighty scrap which ends with Domenica smashing her wine glass on the table.

“That’s not a nice way to speak to people!” Olivia shouted at Domenica.

“So my voice isn’t okay?” Dom responded. “I’m sick of it Dom!” Olivia added.

“No no no, my whole life I’ve been told my voice isn’t okay,” Dom said before tossing her glass on the table.

The So Dramatic! podcast has revealed that the incident occurs after a Couples Retreat where things get pretty “gnarly.”

“You’ll definitely start to see — especially with the retreat — the masks come down and you’ll definitely start to see what these women are like,” Ella Ding revealed during the poddy’s AFTERMAFS series.

“And how some who carry themselves to be, the nice and innocent and the more mature and independent or well-spoken, they crumble and unravel.”

In a new interview with TV Week, Olivia said she “really wanted to stay out of the drama, but nobody was calling Domenica out.”

“Other people had enough drama in their relationships that they didn’t want to get involved with her, but I couldn’t stomach it anymore,” she said.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting that she’s getting a hero edit when she’s been revolting to her husband and other cast members.”

In response, Domenica claimed Olivia was “hiding her real personality”, but the facade is over.

Another insider told the So Dramatic! podcast that the incident causes a divide in the group.

Apparently the Couples Retreat didn’t exactly run smoothly either.

The podcast revealed that there are multiple “blow-ups and yelling matches, with couples separating and sleeping in different rooms.”

Wine thrower Domenica and her partner Jack Millar have a “massive argument” and Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley also hit the skids.

Cannot. Bloody. Wait.

The wild week of MAFS kicks off tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.