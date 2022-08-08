In A Huge Day For Ppl Who Love Reality TV Stars Breaking Up, MAFS’ Daniel & Carolina Are Also Done

It’s time to bid adieu to another couple from Married At First Sight on this extremely sinister Monday, which will go down in history as the day that killed two relationships from the show. This time, it’s Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos who’ve gone their separate ways.

Daniel confirmed the news on Instagram à la Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie, who announced they were doneski via photo dump just a few hours earlier.

To give credit where credit’s due for Daniel, however, there’s nothing like commemorating your dead relationship by sharing a statement you wrote on your Notes app. It’s got a certain je ne sais quoi and indescribable star quality to it.

“I’m getting bombarded so much atm considering all the articles out rn about the status of Carolina and I,” Daniel said.

“I think it’s been obvious for a while we have gone our separate ways. There’s no right way to deal with these situations.

“There’s a huge pressure to just hold off going public for as long as possible cause you know all the hate that’s gonna come.”

He went on to say he wished “Carolina all the best” and knew the feeling was reciprocated, before ending his touching statement with the sentiment that life had a “different plan” for them.

If “different plan” means being the 689th MAFS star to launch their OnlyFans account then sure, Daniel! You hold onto that thought.

The thing that’s quite interesting out of all this is the fact Carolina hasn’t addressed her former beau’s statement. She even still has Daniel in her Instagram bio, while he’s already gone and fucked her off.

Intriguing!

Judging by an Instagram story that Carolina posted today it looks like she’s in London, so obviously I have a few questions.

Did she know that Daniel was going to go full Notes app on our asses today? Was she wandering around Selfridges, scrolling through Instagram, when she saw his post? Did she know that they were even over, seeing as he’s still in her Instagram bio?

These are but questions I have no clue about. What I do know, however, is that it’s an absolutely huge day for people who love watching ex-reality TV stars call it quits. RIP Daniel and Carolina (and Olivia and Jackson)!