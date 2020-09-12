Spare a thought for Chris Evans, who has just lived everyone’s worst fear, after accidentally posting several highly NSFW images to his public Instagram stories.

It all started on Saturday afternoon afternoon, when the actor shared a seemingly innocent video that showed him playing the game Heads Up with his family.

Before the iPhone screen recording cut out, however, it showed a brief glimpse of his camera roll, and amongst the photo grid, followers noticed that something was up.

The actor clearly realised his mistake and rushed to delete the post from his stories, but social media being what it is, the name Chris Evans was immediately trending.

Aside from the alleged nude photo, another image that caught fans’ eye was a meme, showing the actor’s face with the words ‘GUARD THAT PUSSY’ underneath.

This immediately sparked curiosity, as people asked where it came from and why he would have it.

“I honestly don’t care about Chris Evans’ leaked nudes but I would like to hear the story behind this pic and why is it in his camera roll,” said one follower.

The actor himself has not publicly addressed the incident.

Some people on social media have been sharing screengrabs from the video, although fans have suggested sharing wholesome pics of Evans with his dog, instead, so we’ll go ahead and do that.