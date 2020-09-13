Mark Ruffalo has weighed in on Chris Evans’ accidental nude leaked photo in the best way possible. The Incredible Hulk actor is also an incredible human being, and pointed out that while Donald Trump is in office, nothing else can be as embarrassing.

We love when the Avengers come together and say no to the shaming that comes from an accidental nude leak. As someone on Twitter pointed out, Mark Ruffalo really just said “Avengers Assemble” and we stan that kind of behaviour.

Other people on Twitter are taking the opportunity to share cute pics of Chris Evans and his dogs, to take away from the anxiety that Evans is no doubt feeling right now.

Aw people can actually be so sweet and wholesome. More of this please.

Image: Getty Images / Albert L. Ortega