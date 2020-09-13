Mark Ruffalo has weighed in on Chris Evans’ accidental nude leaked photo in the best way possible. The Incredible Hulk actor is also an incredible human being, and pointed out that while Donald Trump is in office, nothing else can be as embarrassing.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

We love when the Avengers come together and say no to the shaming that comes from an accidental nude leak. As someone on Twitter pointed out, Mark Ruffalo really just said “Avengers Assemble” and we stan that kind of behaviour.

Mark Ruffalo saw Chris’ nudes leak and said “AVENGERS ASSEMBLE” — Cheye. (@wumbooty) September 13, 2020

Other people on Twitter are taking the opportunity to share cute pics of Chris Evans and his dogs, to take away from the anxiety that Evans is no doubt feeling right now.

The fact that someone has to explain that it is not okay to violate someone's privacy like that is astounding, let alone the fact Chris Evans suffers from crippling anxiety. Everyone making jokes at Chris Evans' expense or sharing/saving the picture needs to grow up.

Take these: pic.twitter.com/cZ9Ir254yH — MT_Dreamcatcher (@MtDreamcatcher) September 13, 2020

Aw people can actually be so sweet and wholesome. More of this please.