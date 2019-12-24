It’s been one helluva year for local gal Chelsie McLeod who became a household name after winning Matt Agnew’s heart on The Bachelor.

But after unexpectedly ditching her last month, she’s clearly no longer a fan, as evidenced by her most recent Instagram post.

McLeod has served the astrophysicist a savage dig in a reflective post.

“It’s been a pretty chill year, really,” Chelsie captioned the piccy along with some laughing emojis, signalling that she was being sarcastic as it was not a chill year, in fact it sucked. It sucked really bad.

“So grateful for so many things, including these two hunnies that have been there through it all,” she added, referring to her friends who are also in the photo.

Last month, Agnew took to the ‘gram to reveal that he and his Bachie winner had sadly parted ways.

These past six months since filming have been a very unique experience.

Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I’ll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best.

However, it’s with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn’t translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped.

Chels is a very special woman and I want her to find the happiness she deserves. For those who may wonder if there’s someone else for me right now, there absolutely is not.

It’s no one’s fault, it’s just life.

Following news of the couple’s split, Chelsie’s co-star Rachael Arahill weighed in, insinuating that her friend was blindsided by the split.

When a fan asked to know the reason why they split, Arahill responded: “So does Chelsie.”

She later added, “You don’t know what was invested into this relationship.”