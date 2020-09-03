Pop icon Charli XCX has had a terrifying experience with an obsessed fan who broke into her home and got naked in her hot tub. Um, sorry what?

First reported by TMZ, the man apparently tried to break into her L.A. home twice last week (August 24 and 25), where it was all caught on security footage. The second time was when he decided to strip down and get into her hot tub. He also galavanted naked around her house, and in her bedroom.

Luckily, Charli XCX wasn’t home at the time, but is undeniably shaken up over the experience.

The star has filed for a temporary restraining order against the Wisconsin man. That same man has also apparently sent her hundreds of manic and disturbing messages on social media.The order requires him to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from her, her car, her job and her home. So scary!