What do you call a convention of Charli XCX fans? Grindr.

Or maybe not, because when Kiwi Twitter user jackothy chaotically asked a bunch of randoms on the dating app to sing Charli XCX lyrics, their enthusiasm was, well, mixed.

Anyone with even the slightest grasp of demography can tell you that Grindr should be littered with Angels, a.k.a. Charli XCX stans.

But apparently the gays of Auckland are lacking in taste. And basic musical knowledge.

That’s not to say everyone was a hater.

Some of them belted it out, while others recited the lyrics as if they were anything from wedding vows to someone reading their own death threat.

When asked to sing “Vroom Vroom”, this guy clearly sounded unaware of the decade’s cultural reset.



But on the other hand, dude who sung “Boom Clap” really gave it his all. Bless him. Collab when?

Aside from the classics, jackothy also tried a bunch of songs from Charli’s new iso album How I’m Feeling Now. A back-to-back masterpiece, with not a single skippable track.

The dude who sung “Claws” even used a backing track, despite revealing himself to be a HATER.

Meanwhile, the guy who ended up singing “Delicious” sounded less like Charli and more like confused boomer phone sex. Pop2 deserves better. This is really no way to treat the mixtape of the century. delicious pic.twitter.com/AxqZ7gps9c — jackothy (@oomfsucks) May 20, 2020 thoughts pic.twitter.com/1gh0mCF1ms — jackothy (@oomfsucks) May 20, 2020

Sadly, he didn’t ask anyone to play “Taxi”. Only real stans know.

No word yet if Ms Cholli herself has seen the thread.

But considering it’s one of the most normal tributes to her by Angels in a long time, fingers crossed she does.