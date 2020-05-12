Billie Eilish has just been granted a temporary restraining order against a 24-year-old trespasser, TMZ reports.

The ‘fan’ – who we’ll call Mr. Rousseau – allegedly approached Billie’s house last Monday and asked her dad if she lived there. Her dad obviously said no, but the guy remained.

“While we waited for security,” Billie stated in legal docs obtained by the publication, “Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.” Creepy shit.

Security eventually yeeted him off the property, only for him to return later and lie beside a wall. (I’m sorry, but can you imagine someone walking onto your property and laying down behind a wall? Fucking terrifying stuff.)

Mr. Rousseau apparently showed up 7 times over a 24 hour period.

Now the temporary restraining order has been granted, he must stay approximately 180 metres from Billie Eilish and her family, and cease all contact with them.

A hearing has been scheduled for June 1.