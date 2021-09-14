Young badass Billie Eilish simply stunned at the 2021 Met Gala in her Oscar de la Renta dress, but it wasn’t without some clever negotiating behind the scenes.

Thanks to Eilish, Oscar de la Renta will be ceasing all sales and production of fur from here on out. All Eilish had to do in exchange was wear their gorgeous gown to fashion’s night of nights. A heroic trade-off, if you will.

Rocking up in the nude-coloured tulle Oscar de la Renta dress and decorated in dozens of silver rings and bracelets, Eilish showed us, yet again, that she’s a chameleonic queen of fashion. We stan pretty much everything she does.

Eilish was not only a guest at the Met Gala, but a co-chair of the event, and the youngest ever co-chair at that. There’s nothing like enacting positive ethical changes in fashion brands before you serve the runway on one of the biggest nights of your life.

According to the New York Times, fur sales make up a significant portion of the brands yearly profits. Although it has been nixed from the runway for quite some time, fur products have still remained in-store and available to purchase for years now.

Chief Executive Alex Bolen has been notoriously pro-fur in the past, much like his father-in-law the Oscar de la Renta himself.

For quite some time, it is reported that his wife Eliza, who works as the executive of the company, and his mother-in-law Annette de la Renta have worked to abolish the brand’s use of furs, but have been denied due to Bolen’s stubbornness.

Truly, it’s a miracle that Billie Eilish of all people was the straw that broke the camels back, and broke through in such a significant way.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Bolen told the New York Times.

“I have to surround myself with people with different points of view.”

Babe, you’ve been doing that for years. I’m just glad you’re finally listening.

“[It’s] shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021,” Billie Eilish said in a statement.

“I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter.”

You go girl, this fkn rocks.