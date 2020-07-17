Thanks for signing up!

Just days after Tiger King’s Carole Baskin was pranked into giving a shoutout to disgraced pedophile Rolf Harris, Ms Big Cat Rescue has made headlines yet again with another interesting Cameo… this time at the expense of a 50 Cent track.

In the below footage, Carole and her partner Howard wish a person named Charlotte the happiest of birthdays, before diving into an a cappella version of “In Da Club”.

“We’re gonna sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday,” they chant, while Howard holds up a bottle of Bacardi,” and you know we don’t give a fudge that it’s your birthday.”

But wait, it doesn’t stop there.

Howard then chucks on the actual track, with the two bopping and pretending to drink Bacardi for 18 long, long seconds.

holy hell this could be the best cameo ever made pic.twitter.com/x4CeTGYi4p — Cody Ko (@codyko) July 15, 2020

It’s a… unique piece of footage, that’s for sure. (Still deciding whether this is the most amazing or disturbing thing to exist on the internet… Watch this space.)

Carole’ gone from strength-to-strength on the shout-out app, reportedly banking a staggering $20k USD on her first day.

