Jeff Lowe has been given 120 days to vacate the premise of Joe Exotic‘s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, and, judging by his latest comments, I don’t think he’s very mad about it.

Following the news that a US judge had granted control of the Oklahoma zoo over to Big Cat Rescue Corp, in lieu of a $1 million Joe Exotic settlement, Lowe seems a tad relieved to be handing the “haunted” property over to Carole Baskin.

“It’s always been our intention to leave this place,” Lowe told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t particularly like it here, because of its geographical location. It’s not a great place for a business, it was poorly constructed, so we’re happy to let her have it… I wish her all the luck in the world, and she can have these 16 acres of haunted memories.” Ooooft.

As for the animals currently residing on the land, they’ll be moved to Lowe’s new Oklahoma park, aptly-named Tiger King Park. (“The greatest Tiger Park the world has ever seen”, allegedly.)

“Please don’t worry about our animals,” he released in a statement. “As you saw on the Netflix documentary, I have been building the greatest Tiger Park the world has ever seen. Thanks to our loyal fans and customers, and the amazing people who work at the zoo, the new Tiger King Park is opening in Thackerville, Oklahoma this September.”