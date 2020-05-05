On the weekend, two YouTubers pranked Tiger King punchline Carole Baskin into thinking she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Now Baskin herself has finally spoken out about the ordeal, and she took it like a total champ.

“I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped, but I had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank,” she wrote in an email.

“It gave us a very welcome good laugh.

“I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in way that I don’t feel was in anyway mean-spirited.”

Big thanks to Carole for taking our video in the spirit it was intended; I'm glad the Big Cat Public Safety Act is still getting some publicity, even if it's not on Fallon. pic.twitter.com/NRjK4d2aNy — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) May 4, 2020

When the video was originally uploaded, the reaction was split.

Some thought the prank was hilarious, while others said Josh Pieters and Archie Manners were literally bullying Baskin at this point.

While Baskin did come across as a bit weird in Tiger King, the prank’s critics argue, she’s not the most awful person on the show and doesn’t deserve so much of the hate she constantly cops.

Now that she’s spoken on the matter, people from both sides could at least agree she was a good sport about the whole thing.

big from her maybe she didn’t kill him after all — Will (@willne) May 4, 2020

Awh what a huge response. We stan a good sport. — James Marriott (@JamesMarriottYT) May 4, 2020

Although the prank was at her expense, never in the video were Pieters and Manners openly rude to her, and only Baskin’s cats were discussed in the interview.

Considering she’s been bombarded with accusations of killing her husband for years – and even had Joe Exotic hire a hitman to take her out – she must have pretty thick skin by now.