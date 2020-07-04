Tiger King star Carole Baskin has reportedly raked in a whopping $20,000USD in just one day on Cameo, which presumably will buy a dump-truck worth of big cat food.
The 59-year-old viral sensation has only been on the platform for one day, but appears to be a hot commodity, with fans forking out a whopping $199 for a personalised 30-second clip.
“Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” she begins her greeting video on the website. “I’m happy to record any kind of greeting for a birthday or anniversary or any kind of encouraging message to the animal lover in your life.”
Honestly, if my future husband doesn’t send me a personalised Carole Baskin video for our anniversary, he’ll be swimming in sardine oil.
In just one day, she reportedly racked up approximately $28,700AUD from the videos, which is starting to sound like a pretty lucrative career.
Her profile boasts a five-star rating, with an estimated response time of approximately 20 hours.
“You know me as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free. Please be a voice for cats: BigCatAct.com,” her bio on the website reads.
If you’re interested in being called a cool cat or kitten, you can get your own personalised message on Cameo here.