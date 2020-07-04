Tiger King star Carole Baskin has reportedly raked in a whopping $20,000USD in just one day on Cameo, which presumably will buy a dump-truck worth of big cat food.

The 59-year-old viral sensation has only been on the platform for one day, but appears to be a hot commodity, with fans forking out a whopping $199 for a personalised 30-second clip.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” she begins her greeting video on the website. “I’m happy to record any kind of greeting for a birthday or anniversary or any kind of encouraging message to the animal lover in your life.”

Honestly, if my future husband doesn’t send me a personalised Carole Baskin video for our anniversary, he’ll be swimming in sardine oil.

In just one day, she reportedly racked up approximately $28,700AUD from the videos, which is starting to sound like a pretty lucrative career.

Her profile boasts a five-star rating, with an estimated response time of approximately 20 hours.