The Tiger King plot has well-and-truly thickened: a US County sherif has deemed the will of Carole Baskin‘s missing second husband “100% a forgery” in a spicy-as-heck interview.

Speaking with 10 Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister revealed that experts had taken a look at the will of Don Lewis, who vanished 1997, and concluded that it was fraudulent.

“They had two experts deem it 100% a forgery,” the sheriff confirmed.

“[But] I had already told them that two months ago,” he added, explaining that it’s been widely known the will was a forgery. Despite this, no legal action could be taken against Baskin, as “the statute of limitations had already expired, the will had already been execution at that point.”

“But it certainly casts another shadow of suspicion, by all means.”

So there you have it – the statute of limitations is cock-blocking any charges being pressed against Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park’s new owner.

In regards to whether Baskin is being looked at as a suspect behind Lewis’ appearance, Chronister reveals there’s somethin’ a-brewin’. “I can tell you that investigators have some great leads. They’re working through them. I hope something pans out.”

Hoo boy.