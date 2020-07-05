Through the magic of Cameo, an Aussie comedian has managed to prank 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell into giving notorious serial killer Ivan Milat a surprisingly wholesome shoutout.

On his TikTok account, Tom Armstrong posted a video of the actor thanking Milat for his supposed good deeds and for being a superfan of the show.

“Hey Ivan, not many people pick up hitchhikers anymore but you really helped out with the backpacker gang,” she said.

We can only presume Mitchell was blissfully unaware of the fact Milat was convicted in 1996 of murdering seven backpackers who he picked up by the roadside.

“Thank you, we need more people in the world like you,” she continued.

“So Ivan… Milat – I hope I said it right – sending you lots of love and thank you again for being a big fan and just being awesome and being you.”

A Cameo from Beverley Mitchell costs a mere US $60. While the platform’s mainly used for birthday messages and similar anniversaries, users can ask celebs to say more or less whatever they want, and it’s up to the celebs themselves whether or not to go through with it.

In this case, Armstrong says told some fibs to get Mitchell to mention the backpackers.

“I made up a story about this guy who picked us up while we were hitchhiking and that he was a huge fan of 7th Heaven,” he said in a comment.

This isn’t the first time an American celeb has been pranked into praising a local villain on the app.

Last year, rapper Flavor Flav made a Cameo for disgraced Cardinal George Pell, saying that “all the boys in the choir respected” him.

The drama that followed prompted Mr Flav to contact this very publication. Beverley, if you’re reading, we’re just a call away.