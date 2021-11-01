Shortly after the release of the Tiger King season 2 trailer, Carole Baskin has announced she’s suing Netflix for using footage of her without permission, Deadline reports.

The chaotic cat queen who was the focus of the first season of the popular series filed a complaint in federal court on Monday, in which she and her husband aim to stop the streaming giant and series directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode from launching the second season.

In her complaint, Baskin opines that Netflix had no right to use footage leftover from the first season for its follow-up as it was inked under a deal from 2014.

“Defendants’ unauthorised use of the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases will cause the Baskins irreparable injury for which the Baskins have no adequate remedy at law,” the suit reads.

Providing reasons for her disdain towards the series, Baskin writes: “Tiger King 1 was particularly harsh and unfair in its depiction of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue” and “the over-arching implication” that she was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997 is false and damaging.

The complaint added that the Baskins were blindsided by the use of their footage in the second season as they say this was never agreed upon.

“Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage.”

Carole’s husband Howard Baskin absolutely bloody roared while speaking to Deadline in response to the suit.

“While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programming, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretences,” he said.

“We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word.”

Last week, Netflix released the trailer for the follow-up season in which Baskin heavily featured.

