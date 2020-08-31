Thanks for signing up!

Carlin Sterritt has dedicated multiple Instagram Stories to vehemently deny that he’s been photoshopping his pics.

He was first accused of the heinous act by Bachelor stan account Bachie Funny, who shared one of Carlin’s pics and wrote:

“Question of the morning: Do these wonky lines mean Carlin is Photoshopping his legs? Honestly baffled by this pic from his insta story.”

Carlin made light of the sitch in the comments section of the post, writing: “Hahaha this is hilarious. I’ll have to do another story in the lift and show you how whack the mirror is.”

He added, “If I photoshopped something… I’d at least make my calves look bigger.”

Credit: Instagram.

Determined to prove his point, he then made his way to the elevator to film a coupla IG Stories.

“Alright, let’s put this to bed,” he said as he stepped into his elevator, revealing how the mirror distorts his image.

“See? It’s just a wonky-ass mirror,” he added.

Head on over to his Insta to check out the full thing… if you care.