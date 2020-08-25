International model and actress Cara Delevingne is set to helm a new Hulu and BBC Three project, a documentary series that explores issues of sexual and gender identity.

The six-part docuseries has a working title of Planet Sex and has been described by Deadline’s sources as a “high-end” series, in which Delevingne will explore big questions about human sexuality, examining issues including relationships, sex appeal, and the popularity of pornography.

It’s evidently a highly personal project for the star of Amazon’s Carnival Row, given that she recently came out as pansexual and has long been an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Our queen, Cara D. (Credit: Getty)

The publication adds that Delevingne will partake in experiments conducted by world-leading sex labs, as well as visiting communities who experience gender and sexuality very differently.

Filming reportedly took place earlier this year, but was understandably halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production has now resumed, however, and I’m keen as mustard to check it out.

Back in June, Cara announced that she now identifies as a pansexual person, in an interview for Variety magazine’s Pride Month Issue, in which she graced the cover.

“The thing is with me, I change a lot,” the model / actor told the publication. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” the Suicide Squad star said.

She was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson. They broke up after nearly two years of dating.

Cara and her actress ex, Ashley Benson. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with. It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things,” Delevingne added.

She went on to discuss her take on the word ‘pride,’ given that it’s the Pride Issue.

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost,” Delevingne said.

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself,” she added.

All in all, she’s the perfect gal for the job.