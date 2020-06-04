Queen Cara Delevingne has announced that she now identifies as a pansexual person, in an interview for Variety magazine’s Pride Month Issue, on which she graces the cover.

“The thing is with me, I change a lot,” the model / actor told the publication. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” the Suicide Squad star said.

The actor-model was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson. They broke up after nearly two years of dating.

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with. It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things,” Delevingne added.

She went on to discuss her take on the word ‘pride,’ given that it’s the Pride Issue / Pride Month,

“Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost,” Delevingne said.

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself,” she added.