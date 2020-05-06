Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly called it quits after almost two years of dating, according to numerous sources.

People reports that Delevingne and Benson split in early April. “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” a source told the publication. “Their relationship just ran its course.” Which sucks ‘cos last month everything seemed so lovely and fine. They even posted cute as hell TikTok videos of each other in iso.

It’s been close to two years since the pair first sparked dating rumours, after they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport. But Delevingne and Benson kept their relationship pretty private and didn’t confirm it to the public until a year later, during Pride Month. “It is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s just been a bit over our year anniversary, so, why not?” Delevingne told E!News at the time.

A little while later, Benson debuted a tattoo of the initials “CD” below her armpit, in apparent tribute to Delevingne. The Pretty Little Liars star had been promoting a new style collection.

In an interview with ELLE UK last September, Delevingne opened up about being in love with Benson. “It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

People reports Delevingne has since been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, and Kaia Gerber, while self-isolating at home.

Considering how private the pair were together, I doubt either of them will publicly address the reports anytime soon. They do still follow each other on Instagram, and their most recent posts – like many of us – are about life in isolation.