Thanks for signing up!

Halsey and Cara Delevingne are apparently hooking up on the down-low, after it was reported their respective exes G-Eazy and Ashely Benson started dating.

Once more: Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) used to date G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum), who is heavily rumoured to be dating Benson, who split from Delevingne back in May of this year. Wait, no… yes, that’s correct.

Halsey dated G-Eazy for just over a year, splitting in July of 2018. They briefly got back together, but ended their relationship for good in October of that year.

News of Delevingne and Benson’s split hit the headlines in May of 2020. The pair apparently broke up a month earlier after almost two years together.

Bear with me, here.

All the rumours about Benson and G-Eazy first hit the grapevine in May, after they teamed up on a cover of Radiohead’s Creep in April of this year. Then they were snapped smooching, which pretty much sealed the deal for many fans. G-Eazy was even spotted at Benson’s sister’s wedding.

The rapper also released a new album, Everything’s Strange Here, in June, which Benson features on.

Fast forward to today, and The Sun is reporting that their exes are now seeing each other.

“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together,” a source, grain of salt, told the English tabloid.

It’s all very casual and a bit of fun, apparently. They’re both stuck in LA right now, ‘cos of the pandemic, which has given them the time to actually hang out a bunch.

READ MORE Our Pansexual Queen Cara Delevingne Is Set To Helm A Hulu Docuseries About Sexual Identity

“Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people,” the source added.

“It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings.”

Naturally, word hit Twitter and the stans shared their thoughts.

The reactions have pretty much been this tweet in various forms.

halsey dated g-eazy who is now dating ashley benson who used to date cara delevingne who is now apparently dating halsey pic.twitter.com/5HfOwNWuHs — brittany (@sellachich) September 5, 2020

Confusion aside, Halsey and Delevingne are an undeniably powerful couple and we are simply not worthy.