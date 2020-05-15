Cara Delevingne’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson is now being linked to G-Eazy and fans aren’t too happy about it.
Delevingne (27) and Benson (30) split back in April, much to the dismay of everyone with a heart. But now it appears Ashley is getting cozy with rapper G-Eazy after the pair were papped kissing in LA on Thursday.
For those of you playing along at home, G-Eazy was previously linked to Halsey, who gave us some certified breakup bangers after their split in October 2018.
Ashley and G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) first sparked rumours of a fling after they collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s Creep last month. But now it appears the rumours have been sealed with a kiss, much to the dismay of fans.
A source told PEOPLE that “it feels like just a fling for now” because “she’s getting over a breakup.”
The alleged kiss comes after Ashley appeared to quash the rumours by liking a fan’s Instagram post defending her.
“You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments,” the account, @iloveabcd20, captioned a photo of Ashley and G-Eazy. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever,” the caption read.
Regardless of how serious or casual the relationship may be, fans have been quick to throw shade at G-Eazy.
i don’t want to live in a world where ashley benson broke up with cara delevingne to date g-eazy
— niki (@liabilites) May 13, 2020
ashley benson going from cara delevingne to g-eazy is the biggest downgrade I have ever seen in my life
— Fiona Ⓥ ???? (@HerComsJealousy) May 13, 2020
ashley rly left cara for g-eazy… pic.twitter.com/14tq7VSfsK
— jinella (@posiepark) May 14, 2020
Image: Getty Images
lana del rey and halsey on their way to save ashley benson from g-eazy pic.twitter.com/m1S70WCpZm
— Stephanie Melo (@unlitnerd) May 13, 2020