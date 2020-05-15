Cara Delevingne’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson is now being linked to G-Eazy and fans aren’t too happy about it.

Delevingne (27) and Benson (30) split back in April, much to the dismay of everyone with a heart. But now it appears Ashley is getting cozy with rapper G-Eazy after the pair were papped kissing in LA on Thursday.

For those of you playing along at home, G-Eazy was previously linked to Halsey, who gave us some certified breakup bangers after their split in October 2018.

Ashley and G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) first sparked rumours of a fling after they collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s Creep last month. But now it appears the rumours have been sealed with a kiss, much to the dismay of fans.

A source told PEOPLE that “it feels like just a fling for now” because “she’s getting over a breakup.”

The alleged kiss comes after Ashley appeared to quash the rumours by liking a fan’s Instagram post defending her.

Regardless of how serious or casual the relationship may be, fans have been quick to throw shade at G-Eazy.

i don’t want to live in a world where ashley benson broke up with cara delevingne to date g-eazy — niki (@liabilites) May 13, 2020

ashley benson going from cara delevingne to g-eazy is the biggest downgrade I have ever seen in my life — Fiona Ⓥ ???? (@HerComsJealousy) May 13, 2020

ashley rly left cara for g-eazy… pic.twitter.com/14tq7VSfsK — jinella (@posiepark) May 14, 2020