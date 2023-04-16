Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have just been spotting getting up close and personal at famous people Mecca — also known as Coachella. I’m not gonna lie, I don’t think my heart can handle another Camila and Shawn breakup so it better be for keeps this time.

A series of videos shot at the music festival shows 26-year-old Camila standing side by side with her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Despite it being nighttime, the low-light video clearly shows the two stars going in for a smooch at the end of the 9-second clip.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appear to be back together after being spotted kissing at #Coachella. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY33SrINtw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

A separate video shows the pair chopping it up on the dance floor and if this doesn’t scream “testing the waters before potentially getting back together”, I don’t know what does.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/UpOFSsu6BV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Despite all the excitement, I reckon the best thing about these scenes has gotta be how genuinely connected Camila and Shawn look.

They’ve got chemistry in absolute spades.

You can totally see why their relo spawned an army of shippers that have held out hope of a reunion ever since the breakup in late 2021.

Shawn and Camila last night at Coachella.

pic.twitter.com/cplIViu3vz — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) April 15, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/6Te6ZfyYir — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Naturally, the internet didn’t know how to act when the videos were made public with thousands voicing their support.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shippers right now be like:pic.twitter.com/T2xO4Jd5Hx — Minnie 🦋 (@eraofaqueen) April 15, 2023

Eu esperando migalhas e shawn e camila me serviram um bom belo banquetepic.twitter.com/u4s5C9ZHW3 — melissa ⛓️ 30/4 (@megrassmann) April 15, 2023

So, hang on. Are Camila and Shawn back together?

Well, after a little digging, it turns out gossip fountain DeuxMoi shared a tipoff about a similar situation not too long ago.

The submission cites an “A-List musician couple” getting back together after reconciling their relationship in January. Hmmm.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get back together? pic.twitter.com/IUACDeOer5 — mrs puff (@mrspoppypuffff) April 13, 2023

The couple initially broke up in November 2021 in what was one of humanity’s darkest ever days.

People were weeping in the streets (on Twitter) and fans were losing the plot left right and centre (me).

In the months following, the couple did end up explaining the reasons for their split and everything was pretty above board. No scandals to be had, thank GOD.

Even after the breakup, the former couple remained on good terms, evening hanging out in January last year so here’s hoping this year’s Coachella wasn’t just a flash in the pan.

More to come.