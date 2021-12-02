The Bachelorette 2021 leading lady Brooke Blurton has shared an Instagram Story addressing all the “crap that came with finale week.”

“D and I just want to thank everyone for all the congratulation messages and beautiful warm, kind messages and thoughts,” she began.

“We’ve decided to go within ourselves and go offline for this week. We’ve waited a very long 4 months to get here and we want to really enjoy this moment and live in our love bubble.”

She also pointed out that she’s “still grieving the death of my sister and when I put it in perspective to how long it has been, it’s been only two months,” adding that it’s been a “challenging” time for her.

“I’ve promised myself, Darv, my family and my angel sister that I’ll take the time to heal. It will take more than a week but this is a start.”

She went on to address “all the crap that came with finale week,” ensuring fans that she’s “not a hostile person” and does not “have hate in my heart.”

“Everyone who watched the show or was on the show will know that I put my heart and soul into it and it meant a lot for me to open myself up so vulnerably like that,” she said.

“Not only that but for what it meant for the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations Community to have that display of representation. Which moves me to my new point. The hardest point.”

She then addressed an unnamed “white woman” and “narcissist” who she was close friends with who has “tainted” her Bachelorette experience.

“For that to be tainted ONCE again by 1. What I thought was a close friend. 2. Another white woman displaying what white privilege looks like. 3. A very clear display of narcissism,” she wrote.

“Hurts me. Literally pains me. I’ve reached out to this person to resolve this ‘conflict’ which in fact, classic naive me, adult me went to this person to communicate openly about the layers of complexity that this person’s actions show and take away from NOT only me but what it meant for a queer woman of colour,” she wrote.

“If this wasn’t me. I’d still have this stance.”

She concluded her note, writing: “You guys asked for my comment. There it is. Now go give them more air time, which is what this is exactly about.”

Although Brooke did not specify who she’s speaking of here, fans have speculated that it may be Abbie Chatfield as Brooke unfollowed Abbie after she went public with her relationship with Bachelorette frontrunner Konrad Bien-Stephen while the show was still running, which copped loads of backlash from fans.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV following the Bachie finale, Brooke said that she and Abbie are “still friends.”

“A lot of people have obviously speculated and tried to create this conflict.”

So for now, the subject of Brooke’s post remains a mystery.

Former Bachelorette Angie Kent recently wrote in her Yahoo! column that Abbie’s hard-launch of Konrad on her Instagram “maybe could have waited so that the attention wasn’t taken away from the first ever woman of colour and pansexual Bachelorette.”

She clarified that she loves Abbie Chatfield but felt the post was “opportunistic” and felt like a “power move”.

Meanwhile, Abbie has struck down claims that her relationship was for publicity via her Instagram Story.