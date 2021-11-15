It looks like Bachelorette Brooke Blurton has been spotted as ‘active’ on a dating app, which has folks wondering what the funk happens with her final match on the show. Very close to giving up on (televised) true love, I’ll tell you what.

Our fave reality TV gossip ingenue Megan Pustetto revealed on her podcast So Dramatic! that she had obtained screenshots of Blurton’s Fitafy profile from someone who randomly came across her while scrolling through the app.

The tea is spilt on episode 121 of the podcast, in which Megan examines the receipts she’s received to uncover whether they hint at a failed Bachelorette result or not.

The interesting thing to note here is that the profile is considered as ‘active’, which has many questioning whether that just means she still has the app on her phone, or whether she’s perused her options on there recently.

For those of you who have no idea what Fitafy is, it’s an app for those who love fitness to find each other. There’s a dating app for everything, I suppose.

Blurton’s profile reads as follows:

“Perth / 25 / Aboriginal/Malaysian/English. 5″2 (tiny in stature but big at heart)” followed by a little yellow heart emoji and a sparkle emoji for good measure. We stan the yellow heart, truly the most welcoming of all heart colours on offer.

“Don’t take a lot of things seriously… unless it’s footy, then I take that pretty seriously!”

Following this is a series of images of Blurton doing a bunch of fit queen tingz, including a fkn handstand.

Interesting to note that Brooke turned 26 in January of 2021, which would have automatically updated on her profile (thus the first pic), and yet her bio reads 25, which might suggest she hasn’t been on the app recently to change it.

That, or she’s just lazy, which I highly doubt.

Brooke Blurton being spotted on Fitafy comes shortly after the news that The Bachelorette contestant Konrad was spotted kissing Abbie Chatfield out in the wild.

It makes you wonder whether anyone is actually finding love while on this damn show.